Hugh Jackman had a karaoke sleepover at Neil Diamond’s house

Los Angeles, Dec 16 Hollywood star Hugh Jackman once had a sleepover at singer-songwriter Neil Diamond’s house, and the details of the same are out.

The actor has said that he not only did karaoke with Neil Diamond, but also slept over at the legendary singer-songwriter’s home, and it all started with an emotional phone call, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer, 84, welcomed the 57-year-old actor, who plays Mike Sardina, one-half of the Diamond tribute band ‘Lightning & Thunder’ in his new movie ‘Song Sung Blue’, into his Colorado home after calling Jackman to share his emotional reaction to the film. At a New York City screening of the film, the actor revealed how the special sleepover came to be.

As per ‘People’, both he and Song Sung Blue costar Kate Hudson, who plays Mike's wife and bandmate, Claire, recalled how they met Diamond during a Q&A at the 92nd Street Y event. When he was asked if they were able to meet Diamond, whose music is central to the film and true story it’s based on, Hudson, 46, explained that she crossed paths with the singer first, but Jackman got the karaoke night and “sleepover”.

"I grew up in Colorado”, Hudson told the crowd at the N.Y.C. event. “Neil is in Colorado and we lived 10 minutes from each other. Never met him, never seen him. It was just so weird. And I heard that he had seen the movie and got very emotional and loved it. And I called (Focus Features) and I was like, ‘Can you call for me and see if I can go over?’”.

Hudson and Diamond shared “all kinds of stories”, the actress said while sharing photos of the meet-up in October.

“They just invited me over and I sat on the porch to have lemonade. And then I took a picture and I sent it to Hugh and he was like, ‘I think I'm gonna go to Colorado’”, she added.

