Huma picks up classic dialogues from Shakti Kapoor on 'Madness Machayenge...'

Mumbai, April 11 Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor will be seen as a special guest on the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge'.

Having given Indian cinema some of its most memorable dialogues like 'Main Hu Nandu, Sabka Bandhu', 'Aau! Lalita!' and more, Shakti has ruled the entertainment industry with his iconic roles as a villain as well as a comedian.

In the upcoming episode, 'Madness ki Malkin' Huma Qureshi talks about her first-ever celebrity encounter which happened to be with Shakti.

She also takes a moment to learn a few classic dialogues from Shakti himself.

On popular demand, the show presents yet another rendition of the ‘Animal Spoof’ where Kushal Badrike plays‘Balraj,’ Kettan Singh is seen as ‘Ranvijay’, while Hemangi Kavi plays a meditation instructor who tries hard to calm Ranvijay's uncontrolled rage, only to end up in a funny meditation catastrophe.

Host Harsh Gujral hits the stage with a stand-up act that delves into the bizarre and innocent behaviour of men, winning praise and respect from both Shakti and Huma.

Paritosh Tripathi and Snehil Mehra Dixit a.k.a. BC Aunty come up with a passionate debate on 'Pet vs Pati', leaving the audience in splits.

Joining forces with Kushal, actress-comedian Chitrashi Rawat will be seen as part of the ‘Papu Xerox Gag', navigating the chaos of a rich girl narrating stories about her boyfriend to her sceptical father.

Siddharth Sagar also steps into the limelight with a hilarious impersonation of Shakti's classmate, while Gaurav Dubey, Hemangi, and Inder Sahani play a yoga instructor, a celebrity, and a photographer, respectively, in a rib-tickling paparazzi gag.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Saturday at 9:30 PM on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor