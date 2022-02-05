Huma Qureshi is playing a special part in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Mumbai, Feb 5 Actress Huma Qureshi says she is playing a special character in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Huma during a chat with mentioned: "I am so excited as this is one of the busiest months that I am going to have. On one hand, my web series 'Mithya' is releasing and on the other hand, I am making a special appearance in Sanjay sir's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

"I am looking forward to that. Also, I am very excited about 'Valimai' that's a special film."

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release in theatres on February 25, and the film is of the life story of Gangubai Harjivandas, based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh among others.

