Hyderabad Court issues order to withhold Telugu release of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo'

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' is one of the most-anticipated action flicks of 2023. As the movie is gearing up for a grand release this week, controversies have been plaguing the film. Now, a City Civil Court in Hyderabad has issued a restraining order to withhold the release of 'Leo' till October 20. This comes after Sithara Entertainments' Naga Vamsi filed a case against the usage of the film's title 'Leo'.

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' will release in theatres on October 19. The film will release in multiple languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.According to reports, Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will meet the press at around 3 pm to give clarity about the controversy.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' is a high-octane action thriller. Produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film's screenplay is co-written by Lokesh, Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. While Thalapathy Vijay plays the titular role, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand in pivotal roles.