"I am a very private person, don't like to...": Manoj Bajpayee

(Panaji) [India], November 25 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee undoubtedly churns out good films every year but he knows very well how to balance out the limelight by staying low-key with his personal life.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Manoj called himself a private person and also talked about how "shyness is an aspect" of his personality.

"(In childhood) I was stubborn and I was shy... I am still that sort of a person today till I get comfortable and I am able to open up. That shyness is an aspect of me," he said on the sidelines of the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The 'Satya' star also shared that he does not like to talk about himself so much in public.

"When you work you have to talk to people, give interviews...so everyone is not aware about that aspect of yours ...everybody thinks that you know it is very easy for me to talk but no it is not. I am giving interviews I take it as a job and I have to do it well. I am a very private person. I don't like to talk about my life ...I don't like to get out from my home ...I don't like giving interviews. I feel tired talking about myself ... I get exhausted. I like to talk about other people, other filmmakers and actors more than myself," Manoj emphasised.

Hailing from Bihar, Manoj is an example of how an outsider can make it big in the film industry. His current stardom is a result of decades of hard work, underlined by hits, crushing failures and most importantly his never-say-die attitude.

Reflecting on his journey in the Indian film industry, he said," I believe it is a miracle...a boy from a village has spent 30 years in this industry. I have done a lot of work it is nothing short of a miracle.

With a big smile on his face, Manoj described his journey as "extraordinary".

"My story is not an ordinary story it is extraordinary because for a village person to come this far you need blessings from God...you need some kind of miracle to happen because it has not been easy and it is still not easy but people don't understand they always see the end part of it they don't see the journey," Manoj shared.

