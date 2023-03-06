"I am being blackmailed": Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on controversy with wife and kids

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence over the controversies surrounding his personal life. The actor took to social media to share a lengthy note addressing all the accusations that were made against him by his ex-wife in the past few months.Sharing his statement on social media, he wrote, "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions."

Reiterating how Aaliya and he are divorced and are functioning based on an understanding only for their kids, he said, “Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters every day that it’s been too long an absence? My kids have been made hostage for the past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.”

The actor went on to say that Aaliya had abandoned the children in Dubai for months before calling them back to India on the pretext of demanding money. “On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities.” Also pointing out how he financed three of her films that have cost him crores, costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income, he added, “She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and my mother & it’s her routine, she has done the same in the past too and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.

Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction,” he concluded. These allegations by Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui levied against each other have come a month after the Bombay High Court suggested that they attempt to resolve their differences amicably.