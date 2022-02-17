"I am broken and dead inside": Deep Sidhu's girlfriend pens emotional note for her beau

Punjabi actor and activist, Deep Sidhu passed away in a road crash a few days ago leaving his fans and family tear-eyed. Now his girlfriend has penned a emotional note on social media remembering the late actor. “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me.we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates (sic),” wrote Reena.Deep Sidhu was travelling with actor and girlfriend Reena Rai from Delhi to Bathinda when the accident took place.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead, Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma said. Deep Sidhu, rose to limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day last year. Sidhu died when his vehicle rammed into the rear of a truck. After the tragic news of Sidhu's death surfaced, many film industry personalities took to social media and remembered him. Punjabi musician and singer Sukshinder Shinda mourned Sidhu's demise in a social media post. 83 actor Ammy Virk also recalled that he had spoken to SIdhu last week about a film collaboration. Mika Singh also shared an Instagram post for Sidhu, writing, "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Punjabi actor and Activist Deep Sidhu. I send my prayers to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti (sic)."