"I am humbled," says AR Rahman on being honoured with Lakshminarayana International Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 : Renowned composer and global music icon A R Rahman was honoured with the Lakshminarayana International Award for 2025 at a grand ceremony held at the Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Mylapore, celebrating his extraordinary contributions to music and his enduring global influence.

The award is instituted by the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival, founded in 1992 in memory of visionary violinist and Professor V. Lakshminarayana.

Dr. Subramaniam conferred the Lakshminarayana International Award on Rahman, recognising his artistic vision, innovation, and transformative impact on contemporary music. After receiving the award, the iconic musician expressed his gratitude, saying he was "humbled".

Eminent violinist and composer L. Subramaniam formally presented the award in the presence of chief guests filmmaker Mani Ratnam, actor and filmmaker Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Padma Shri awardee Kavita Krishnamurti, as per the press release.

A performance of Subramaniam's acclaimed 1987 composition "Journey" by the SaPa Violin Ensemble drew applause from the audience, showcasing technical brilliance and emotive depth. Adding a visual dimension to the tribute, disciples of noted danseuse Radhika Surajit presented a group dance choreographed to AR Rahman's music, blending rhythm, movement, and expression.

In their addresses, Mani Ratnam and Suhasini Mani Ratnam reflected on the creative depth shared by the two maestros, noting that the honour aptly captured the originality and influence of Rahman's illustrious career.

Speaking on inspiration, Rahman said his work continues "to be driven by exploration and experimentation". At the same time, Subramaniam observed that believing one has reached the pinnacle marks the beginning of decline, adding that true artists remain lifelong students, as per the press release.

Reflecting on legacy, Subramaniam paid tribute to his father, V Lakshminarayana, for establishing the violin as a powerful solo instrument in Indian classical music. Rahman recalled receiving a synthesiser from his father as a birthday gift, an instrument that became foundational to his musical journey.

Looking ahead, Rahman spoke about engaging with emerging technologies, including projects in the metaverse, while Dr. Subramaniam shared plans for an app to train violin students who lack access to formal instruction. Both stressed the need for stronger institutional support for music and the performing arts in India.

