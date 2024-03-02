I am in This Industry Because of Karan Johar, Disha Patani Defends Yodha Co-Producer Against Nepotism

The Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making headlines for her upcoming film 'Yodha'. The trailer for the movie was recently unveiled, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna alongside Disha Patani. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the entire team gathered for the trailer launch of 'Yodha'. During this event, Disha Patani addressed the issue of nepotism in Bollywood and responded to those criticizing the industry for it.

Disha Patani lauded Bollywood's renowned director Karan Johar at the trailer launch. She expressed, "I owe my acting career to Karan Johar, sir. Back when I was a model, he noticed me at just 18. Despite discussions on nepotism, I want to emphasize that I am an outsider. It's Karan sir who provided me this chance." Karan, touched by Disha's sentiments, embraced her, saying, "I love you."

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' in 2016. She has since starred in successful movies such as 'Baaghi 2', 'Bharat', 'Malang', 'And Ek Villain Return'. Disha's upcoming projects include 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Yodha', 'Welcome to the Jungle'. The movie Yoddha, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is set to release in theaters on March 15.

