Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Plays a Fearless Indian Soldier, Promises High-octane Action | Watch
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 29, 2024 04:09 PM2024-02-29T16:09:45+5:302024-02-29T16:11:29+5:30
Following the massive success of "Shershaah," actor Sidharth Malhotra is back in uniform with his upcoming film "Yodha." The much-anticipated trailer of "Yodha" has been revealed, showcasing Sidharth in a high-octane narrative of conflict and self-discovery.
The trailer takes the audience through a thrilling journey, depicting Sidharth's character evolving from a dedicated soldier to being labeled a traitor, navigating a complex maze of identity shaped by his father's legacy. The film seamlessly weaves intense action sequences with a nostalgic tribute to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.
In "Yodha," Sidharth, portraying an Indian Army officer, finds himself falsely accused of betrayal. The plot takes a gripping turn when an Indian flight is hijacked, placing Sidharth at the heart of the action. The fast-paced nature of the trailer and adrenaline-pumping stunts promise an intriguing cinematic experience.
Watch trailer here:
Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, "Yodha" is a collaboration between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani feature in key roles.
In a recent interview, Sidharth shared his perspective on the film, stating, "The idea is to collect all the hero characters and be remembered for them. 'Yodha' is a fictional tale with a unique world and setting, and the aim is to portray heroic characters, which is what I came to do in Mumbai."
Fans can mark their calendars as the action-packed "Yodha" is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 15, promising an enthralling cinematic experience.
