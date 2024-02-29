Vicky Kaushal to Play Negative Role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park?

Post the major success of ‘Animal,’ the anticipation for its sequel, ‘Animal Park,’ is at an all-time high. Recent speculations suggest that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga might be gearing up to cast Vicky Kaushal in a crucial role.

To add to the excitement of fans, reports suggest that the makers of the film are allegedly considering Vicky Kaushal for a negative role in the film. After the death of Abrar (played by Bobby Deol), Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly planning to show Vicky Kaushal in a never-before-seen avatar. While there is no official confirmation in this regard, it will be interesting to see Vicky Kaushal in a negative role opposite Ranbir Kapoor who is going to play a double role in the dark thriller. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ at the box office.

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal's ‘Sam Bahadur’ clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Animal’ at the box office in December 2023, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the prospective collaboration. Released on December 1, 2023, ‘Animal’ delved into the complexities of a toxic father-son relationship. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor played the son, an anti-hero who went to extreme lengths to protect his emotionally distant father (played by Anil Kapoor).