"I am overjoyed": Nandamuri Balakrishna on receiving Padma Bhushan

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Veteran actor and Andhra Pradesh MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is "overjoyed" on becoming a Padma Bhushan recipient.

On Monday evening, Balakrishna was felicitated with the Padma Award by President Droupadi Murmu at a prestigious ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking with ANI, Balakrishna expressed his gratitude to the government for recognising his contribution to Indian cinema.

"I am overjoyed...I am thankful to my fans. I also thank the Government of India. In 50 years of my career, my work as an MLA, my hospital is one of the five big hospitals in the country, and this is a matter of great joy. I thank everyone. People told me that I should have been awarded the Padma award much earlier, but I told them that the timing is right because I gave four hit films, it has been 15 years since I became the Chairman of Cancer Hospital, and I have completed 50 years as an actor," he said.

Padma Awardsone of the country's highest civilian Awardsare conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activity, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' is for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' is for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced annually on the occasion of Republic Day.

