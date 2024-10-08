"I am such a proud daughter": Yami Gautam gets emotional as her father Mukesh receives National Award

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Actor Yami Gautam is beaming with pride as her father Mukesh Gautam on Tuesday received his first-ever National Film Award for his directorial 'Baghi Di Dhee'.

Taking to Instagram, Yami penned an emotional note, saying "she is a proud daughter."

"Very emotional moment as my father, Shri Mukesh Gautam , received his first National Award, as a director, for his film - 'Baghi Di Dhee' .Emotions cannot be poured in words. I am such a proud daughter. My father' journey till here has been one of the hardest journeys I have seen & yet couldn't deter him from his consistent passion for work and immense honesty in ethics.

Your family is proud of you, papa," she wrote.

Yami also shared visuals from the 70th National Film Awards Ceremony in which her father can be seen receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

The ceremony honoured the best films of 2022 along with outstanding actors from across India.Stars such as Karan Johar, Pritam, Neena Gupta, AR Rahman, Nithya Menen, Rishab Shetty, Sooraj Barjatya, Manasi Parekh and Ayan Mukerji also took home the prestigious awards.

