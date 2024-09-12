"I Am Tired And Sick": Anil Mehta Made His Last Phone Calls To Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Before Dying By Suicide

The entertainment industry yesterday woke up to the tragic news of Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's stepfather' Anil Mehta's tragic demise by suicide. The 65-year old jumped to death from his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai. And if reports are to be believed, he made his last phone calls to the two actresses stating that he was "tired" and sick.

Mehta's wife, Joyce Polycarp, was in their flat at Ayesha Manor in Bandra when the incident took place. She recalled noticing her husband's slippers in the living room around 9 am, prompting her to search for him. Unable to locate him, she leaned over the balcony railing, only to witness a chaotic scene below after a security guard was shouting for help. "That was when I realised something was terribly wrong," she reportedly told the police.

According to a India Today report, the last moments of Mehta's life appear to have been marked by profound anguish. Sources revealed that he contacted both of his daughters shortly before his fall.

According to Mumbai police, the death of actor-model Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, appears to be suicide "prima facie," and all aspects of the case are under investigation. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the deceased's body had been submitted for a post-mortem. He stated that the police and forensic teams are conducting the probe.

"The body of one Anil Mehta (62) was discovered. He resided on the sixth floor. We are conducting additional investigations, and our team is present. We are thoroughly researching all possible aspects. Our teams are here, as are the forensic teams. The body is being taken for postmortem. We are doing a thorough investigation. We are investigating further since it appears to be suicide at first glance," Mumbai Police told ANI. Malaika Arora was not home when her father died. The actor-model was apparently in Pune when the event occurred, and he quickly returned to Mumbai.