"I am writing an action film," Randeep Hooda shares details about his upcoming projects at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 : Actor Randeep Hooda is currently working on a couple of exciting projects.

In an interview withon the sidelines of the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Randeep gave a brief detail about his action film as a writer.

" Directing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was quite challenging....worked extremely hard on it....However, currently, I am now focused on doing films as an actor only for a while...Working on two or three films as an actor...I am also writing an action film," he shared.

While Randeep did not provide a lot of information about the film, the update was enough to make his fans excited.

Meanwhile, Randeep is quite happy about getting a chance to showcase his directorial 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' in the Indian Panorama at the IFFI.

"I am proud of his film.... and it feels extremely special to attend this festival first time as a director. Making this film was a rebellious and challenging step but it was an important one. I made this film for the youth of our country to tell them the story of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," he added.

Actor Ankita Lokhande was also featured in the movie as the wife of Veer Savarkar.

Speaking withat IFFI, she said, "It was a great experience working in the film..."

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar for India's independence. It was released on March 22.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani, for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act 1909).

