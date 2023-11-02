“I can proudly say that this experience has pushed me to be a better actor and dancer": shared Rohan Pal about his experience in Campus Beats S2

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service has hit the right chords with its viewers with the release of the second season of its much-loved teen drama - Campus Beats. Helmed by the creative highbrow, Palki Malhotra, Campus Beats stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha in lead roles along with Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

Tanya Bhushan, who is also a fantastic dancer, shared her favourite scene from the series, and said, “There are two scenes which I love the most. This particular scene between Netra and Ishaan where she is teaching me how to eat gola is so cute and relatable. And how we have shown the excitement of one member of the new gang enjoying it while another member from the rival gang doesn't know how to have it. Everybody can relate to this; it's so authentic, and I love it.The second scene I adore is where I talk about Ishaan to Netra, that for girls like us, Ishaan is like Mount Everest (way beyond our league). Once you start climbing it, you are done. Again, this is so relatable, for me as Sulekha. There are so many girls in college who have a crush on these OG boys, and it's a struggle for them to make up for it. They do express like this and I got many DMs saying how they have a crush and how it was a struggle to reach out to them.”

Adding to this, Rohan Pal shared his favourite BTS moments from the show, “There are a lot of BTS moments from the show that I can’t stop thinking about. We never really played pranks on each other, but the makers of the show left no stone unturned, especially Palki Ma'am.But overall, it never felt like a strict working place; it felt like a picnic, to be honest. While rehearsing, a lot of us had injuries, but that never stopped us from shooting the scenes because we enjoyed it so much altogether. Everyone was super tired after multiple rehearsals, the moment the camera started rolling, our spirits were lifted and all the characters came to life. I can proudly say that this experience has pushed me to be a better actor and dancer.”