'I can’t keep correcting people who don’t have an identity' Rakul Preet opens up about trolls

When it comes to giving back to trolls, Rakul does it greatly. The Indian actress known for her acting has opened up about how she deals with trolling.



In an recent interview she said that trolls are not have importance in her life, she quoted "People think they have a right to opinion on anything you say or do and I just don't give it too much attention unless it is something that is affecting me or bothers my near and dear ones. I think it's a part and parcel for being in the limelight and I can't keep correcting people who don't have an identity and get validation from writing whatever they desire about different celebrities."

When she was asked about her rumuor boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, she said, "Whenever the right time comes, I will talk about it. Right now my focus is on my work."



The actress is now busy in her upcoming movie's shooting in Lucknow, speaking about the same the actress said, "A lot of actors have shot here in this beautiful city, but I hadn't got the opportunity till now. So this is my first time in Lucknow and I have loved every minute of it. I was pleasantly surprised with its rich culture and heritage and it has this beautiful blend of modernity. This was a long schedule and I had a list to see and do here. So I shopped for chikan suits, went sightseeing and of course had the most amazing food here,".