“I Decided to…”: Dhanashree Verma Shares New Video Amid Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma has recently shared a video on Instagram revealing what’s keeping her busy amid ongoing rumours about her divorce from cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video, the choreographer said she has been trying pottery and described it as "therapeutic."

"So today, I decided to try something interesting, something special, something different, something that my friends suggested is very therapeutic. So I’m here for my first pottery class," she said in the clip.

In the caption of the post, Dhanashree wrote, “Shape your own destiny, one piece at a time 🤍🌈 My first pottery class and I’m so glad it turned out to be so so good… a must try :)"

The rumours surrounding Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's marriage began after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra also deleted all pictures with Dhanashree from his account while she still has some photos of him on hers. In 2022, Dhanashree removed the surname ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram handle, further fueling speculation. Around the same time, Chahal posted a cryptic image with the message, “New Life Loading," adding to the online frenzy.

Yuzvendra later addressed the rumours on Instagram, urging fans to stop speculating about his personal life. "I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote, asking followers to focus on his professional journey.

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. During the lockdown, the cricketers approached the dancer online to take dance lessons from her. Gradually, their love story blossomed and currently, the two are each other's biggest supporters. Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for Team India in 2016 and quickly became an indispensable part of the white-ball teams although he has struggled to find regular chances in recent times.

So far, he has played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for Team India, taking 121 and 96 wickets respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024. However, he did not play a single game in the competition as the team management preferred the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him.