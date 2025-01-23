“I Decided To Take Them Home and I Thought I’d Take Care of These Two”, Says Jackie Shroff While Talking About the Birds From the Set of Chidiya Udd

Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated crime drama, Chidiya Udd. This gripping narrative revolves around Seher, a determined young woman fiercely fighting to safeguard her dreams and loved ones. Her journey takes a dramatic twist upon her arrival in Mumbai, where she confronts a whirlwind of challenges, intense drama, and high-stakes action. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, Chidiya Udd promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher in key roles.

Jackie Shroff, who essays the role of Qadir in Chidiya Udd, shared a heartwarming anecdote from the sets. Recalling a memorable moment, he said, “In the scenes depicting Qadir’s house, there was a small cage brought in as part of the props, containing two birds. I decided to take them home, and I thought I'd take care of these two. Over time, those two multiplied, and now I have 21. They keep nesting and expanding their little family. Initially, I built them a small but comfortable space, but now I’m wondering if I’ll soon need acres to accommodate them.”