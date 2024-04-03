"I didn't sign up for this...": Lizzo addresses critics in candid video

Washington [US], April 3 : After sparking a frenzy with her viral statement "I quit," Lizzo is setting the record straight on her intentions!

The 35-year-old singer, known for her empowering anthems, took to Instagram to clarify that her declaration wasn't about leaving the music industry but rather redirecting her focus away from negativity.

"I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say 'I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention," Lizzo expressed in a heartfelt video shared on her Instagram account.

Emphasizing her dedication to her craft, she affirmed, "What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting with people."

Acknowledging the pervasive challenge of battling self-doubt, she shared, "In no way, shape, or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that's louder than the positive."

With sincerity, Lizzo aimed to inspire others to stand up against negativity, expressing, "If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves... then I've done even more than I could've hoped for."

In a recent post, the 'Special' rapper shared on Instagram last week, Lizzo poured out her frustrations, expressing exhaustion from enduring public scrutiny and ridicule. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better," she lamented.

The Grammy-winning artist highlighted the toll of facing false narratives and disrespectful treatment, asserting, "I didn't sign up for this sh**, I quit!"

Amidst the turmoil, Lizzo has also faced allegations of misconduct from former dancers, accusations she vehemently denies.

As per a report by Deadline, labelling the claims as "sensationalized" and originating from individuals previously cited for unprofessional conduct, the artist remains resolute in defending her integrity.

