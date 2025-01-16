"I do have friends in Bollywood and if they uplift me, then I am truly grateful for that": Musician Arjun Pratap Bajwa

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Arjun Pratap Bajwa is new to the music scene but in a short time, he has definitely garnered attention with his singing skills.

In an exclusive tete-a-tete with ANI, Arjun opened up about how he kick-started his musical journey during lockdown. He also gave credit to his mother for pushing him to explore this field.

"Honestly speaking, I explored singing during the lockdown. There was nothing else to do during the lockdown. We were trying new things. And being a music enthusiast, I tried my hands at singing. During the lockdown, there was one application and everyone started dubbing. My mom used to sing this song called Rahen Na Rahen Hum, which is an old song. One random day, I dubbed it just casually and my mom said, 'like, oh, you have a very good voice. Why don't you just go to a studio, record some music'...so that's how my journey started. I went to a studio with a friend in the industry. He lined up a studio for me and introduced me to a music producer and then we recorded a song," Arjun shared.

Arjun has 'Thinkin' bout you', 'Hellcat' and 'Enroute' among others to his name so far. He has also worked as an actor with Punjabi star Nimrat Khaira in 'Doubts' song.

Recalling working with Nimrat on a Punjabi song, Arjun said, "She is a good friend of mine. She asked me to do the video. So I just kind of like went and did it."

While speaking of Punjabi music, he could not resist praising singers Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, who are currently ruling the music industry.

"I feel AP Dhillon has changed the game of Punjabi music to a great extent. He brought a lot of international sound. Karan Aujlais doing a great job. Diljit is always great. These three names in Punjabi music are my top three names," he shared.

Arjun also heaped praise on artists Tech Panda and Kenzani. He has collaborated with them on sthe ong 'Parda'.

"I really like the music of Tech Panda and Kenzani. I remember I once mentioned in my notebook that I would make a song with Tech Panda and Kenzani. And luckily, my wish got fulfilled," he added.

Apart from music, Arjun is focusing on acting as well. He was featured in Girish Malik's directorial 'Band of Maharajas' film, which recently made it to the Oscars' reminder list.

Expressing happiness about his film getting a mention in Oscars' reminder list, the young artiste said, "It was a very pleasant surprise because I never in my wildest dreams had imagined that my first film, which I acted in, would be recommended for the Oscars or would be in contention. So I think it's a big, big achievement."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEwgVTzNb6A/?hl=en&img_index=1

He recently received a shout-out from his friend and Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar after latter got to know about the mention of Arjun's film in Oscars' reminder list.

In response to Bhumi's gesture, Arjun expressed his gratitude to her for always supporting him.

"She's like family and she's always very, very supportive. All my love to her always," he said.

Asked if making connections helps artistes grow in the industry, Arjun said, "If you meet a person and he or she is from your circle and you become good friends with him/her, then it's definitely beneficial because they say that your network is what makes you. It's your friend circle that makes you grow, that makes you a person, makes you how you think, how you act. So if you are surrounded by great people, no matter what profession they come from, they will definitely help you grow."

He added, "It's not like you should connect in Bollywood, which I don't feel. It's necessary. But yeah, I have friends in Bollywood and if they uplift me, then I definitely benefit from it and I am grateful for that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor