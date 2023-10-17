I don’t have deadlines or a flow chart to live life by’- shares Maanvi Gagroo while talking about her latest release Half Love Half Arranged

Amazon’s latest rom-com series-'Half Love Half Arranged, is the perfect blend of emotions, taking viewers on an exhilarating journey with a millennial gynaecologist, Riya Tanwar. The series explores the world of arranged dating in the middle of crazy matches, weird situations, hilarious moments, and love jitters. Maanvi Gagroo is seen in the lead role portraying the life of a modern career-oriented woman caught up in the mess of relationships and marriage, alongside her co-star Karan Wahi.

Talking about her character, Maanvi shared, “She's the oldest daughter of a Rajouri Garden family and a Type A personality. She’s a gynaecologist by profession and is nearing the end of her 30-year marriage goal. But her long-term boyfriend dumps her. With renewed vengeance, she starts on a groom search. Supported by her Bua, a matchmaker, her parents, her best friend, and her life’s flow chart.” She also mentioned the resemblance between her character, Riya, and herself in real life. “Some situations for sure. I mean I don’t have deadlines or a flow chart to live life by, but certain aspects of her life, such as her relationships with her family and friends, felt familiar,” she added. Sharing her perception about the uniqueness of the show, she mentioned how the narrative adds freshness and brings out different emotions at once. “I think its treatment is very fresh. And that newness lends itself to every department. I mean, it’s not a sitcom, but it is, it’s not a rom-com, but it is”, she shared.