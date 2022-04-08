"I don't know about the big day myself": Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir and Alia's hush -hush wedding

Neetu Kapoor has finally reacted to rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. In an interview with Etimes, Neetu Kapoor said, "I would like to celebrate it and say it out loud. But kids today are different. I don't know about the big day myself, as both are very private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi. But hogi and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both." Asked her about Alia Bhatt and she said, "Alia is a lovely girl and I just adore her. She is a beautiful person, and they are made for each other. They are very similar."

Neetu Kapoor also said that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have similar qualities. "Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees everything in a positive way. He doesn't harbour jealousy or ill feelings for anyone. I see the same quality in Alia. She feels no jealousy for anyone. They are confident and don't have anything bad to say about anyone even if someone's movie is doing well or is better looking," said Neetu. Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married on April 15 at the RK family house. The wedding festivities will reportedly begin on April 13 and will end on April 17. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.