"I Faced Rejections and Doubts": Mr. India Shubham Sharma on His Road to Victory

Shubham Sharma is one of the most aspiring model is all set to represent Mister Supranational 2025 in coming few days. He has already won the title of Mr. India and will be representing India on international level. In an exclusive interview with Lokmattimes.com Shubham recently opened up about his preparation and how he dealt with the challenges to become who is now. He said that he loves football and the game made him the person he is today.

You’re a national-level footballer—can you take us back to how it all started? What drew you to the sport?

It all begin with a ball and a dream on a dusty field. Football wasn't just a sport. It was my escape, my teacher and my drive. It taught me resilience, discipline and how to fight with heart. Every matched shaped me into who I am today, on and off the field.

How has your background in football influenced your discipline, mindset, and approach to challenges in life?

Football gave me more than just physical strength, it gave me mental resilience. Every match, every failure, every win taught me how to keep going no matter what. It's where I learn to fight with heart, lead with humility, and trust the process even when it's tough. Those lessons now guide me in every challenge of the field too.

You once prepared for a military career and even sat for the Officer Training Academy exams. What led to that path, and how did you handle the setback when things didn’t go as planned?

Growing up, I always admired the discipline and purpose that came with serving the nation, which is why I pursued the Officer Training Academy exams. I gave it everything I had, but when things didn't go as planned, it hit hard. Still, that setbacks taught me something valuable. When one path closes, it's not the end, it's a redirection. That same discipline and drive now fuel everything I do today. It wasn't a failure, it was a foundation.

Winning Mr India 2025 on your very first attempt is no small feat. What do you think set you apart in the competition?

Honestly, I think what set me apart was staying true to who I am. I wasn't trying to fit into a mould. I showed up with purpose, passion and a story I genuinely believe in. It wasn't just about how I looked, but how I connected, carried myself and stayed grounded. I think that Jesus saw not just a contestant, but someone ready to represent with heart.

What were some of the challenges you faced while establishing yourself in the modelling and fashion industry?

Starting out in the modeling and fashion world wasn't easy. There were rejections, self doubts and moments where I questioned if I was enough. But I kept showing up, learning and growing. What helped me push through was knowing why I started to break stereotypes and represent something real. Every challenge just made me stronger and more sure of my purpose.

What does it mean to you to carry the Indian flag at such a global platform?

Carrying the Indian flag on a global stage is a huge honour and responsibility for me. It's not just about representing a country but sharing our cultures, values and spirit with the world. It fills me with pride and pushes me to keep my absolute best every single day.

What advice would you give to people who are constantly "on" and struggling to find inner peace or balance?

I get it, being always on can be exhausting. My advice? Give yourself permission to pause and breathe. Inner peace isn't found in doing more, but in allowing yourself moments of stillness. Balance comes when you listen to your mind and heart, not just the noise around you. It's a daily practice and being kind to yourself is the first step.

The grooming, training, and preparation for such pageants is intense. Can you walk us through what that journey looks like behind the scenes?

Behind the scenes, the journey is tough but rewarding. It's early mornings, constant grooming, fitness drills and practicing everything from walking to speaking. But it's not just physical, it's mental too. Learning to stay confident, focused and true to myself every step of the way has been the biggest growth. It pushed me beyond limits I didn't know I had.

