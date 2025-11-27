"I feel a deep sense of surrender...": Ravie Dubey on playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 27 : Actor Ravie Dubey, who attended the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, opened up about his excitement ahead of starring in director Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic 'Ramayana.'

The multi-starrer, already being hailed as one of the biggest cinematic ventures, has generated immense buzz due to its scale, cast, and creative vision.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the festival, Dubey reflected on the emotional intensity he feels towards the project and his role. The actor, who will be seen portraying Lakshman, described the experience with deep devotion and humility. While speaking about what the film means to him personally, he highlighted a feeling of "surrender" that surrounds the journey.

"I am excited, with surrender if I can articulate it correctly. Every time I think about the film, every time I think about Ramayana, that's the one feeling I have in my heart: surrender," Ravie told ANI.

As announced by the makers, Ranbir Kapoor will lead the narrative as Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey will portray Lakshman. Yash will be seen as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Made under the banner of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with music by Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Earlier, during the film's teaser launch, director Nitesh Tiwari described the project as a cultural milestone, calling it "more than a film."

He said, "This is more than a film. It is a vision meant to transcend borders while honouring the soul of our culture."

'Ramayana' Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is slated for release on Diwali 2027.

