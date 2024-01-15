"I feel enormously lucky": Harrison Ford wins Critics Choice Career Achievement award

California [US], January 15 : Hollywood star Harrison Ford was honoured with the Critics Choice Career Achievement award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Ford- who received a standing ovation at the ceremony, turned emotional while receiving the award.

"First of all, I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in my early part of my career. I'm very happy about that," he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, filmmakers," continued Ford, getting emotional. "I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this for this honor and I appreciate it very much.

During his acceptance speech, Ford thanked his wife Calista Flockhart for her "support".

"I wanna thank my lovely wife ... who supports me when I need a lot of support and I need a lot of support," he added. "I'm grateful to all the fine actors, I see many of them here tonight that I worked with, and I'm deeply happy to have had the opportunities that I've had, and I'm grateful. Thank you. I won't take any more of your time. Thank you," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Harrison Ford is known for his performances in films like the 'Indiana Jones' series, 'Star Wars', 'American ','Apocalypse Now,' to 'Witness' and 'The Fugitive,' as well as 'Working Girl' and 'Blade Runner.'

