"I feel very, very blessed," Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude on playing Janaki in 'Adipurush'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : The epic saga 'Adipurush' has been making it to the headlines since its announcement. As the makers revealed the trailer of the movie, actor Kriti Sanon expressed her gratitude as she got to play the role of Janaki alongside actor Prabhas.

At the trailer launch of the movie on Tuesday, Kriti narrated how happy she felt about getting an opportunity that not many performers get. She said, "I am very emotional today, I had goosebumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special."

Sanon also thanked her director Om Raut for getting the chance. "I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed."

To describe how special, the character of Sita is for her, she added, "I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered."

The trailer was first screened exclusively for fans of Prabhas in Hyderabad, followed by a grand launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday that was graced by the presence of the star cast, director, and producer. The trailer was released in 70 countries worldwide, turning it into a truly global celebration.

The trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil, with Prabhas rising overall with his commanding screen presence.

Unlike the teaser, the new video doesn't disclose much of Lankesh, who appears in disguise midway through the movie and then appears briefly at the conclusion.

The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2 at the Bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and mediapersons.

The film made with a huge budget of Rs 500 crores is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser and it was trolled on the internet for its VFX.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Apart from Adipurush, the actress will also feature in 'Ganapath', 'The Crew', and Untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

