"I felt like such a failure": Kylie Jenner recalls battling postpartum depression

Washington [US], August 14 : Kylie Jenner has recently opened up about the emotional journey she and ex-partner Travis Scott went through while naming their son, Aire Webster.

The 27-year-old beauty mogul, who also shares a daughter, Stormi, with Scott, recently shared the intimate details behind the naming process in an interview reported by E! News.

Kylie confessed that naming her son was a significant challenge, admitting, "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn't believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn't name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

This emotional struggle was compounded by the pressure of choosing a name that felt right for her newborn.

Initially, Kylie and Travis considered several names for their son.

While they briefly introduced him to the world as 'Wolf Webster' and even toyed with the name 'Knight', it was ultimately the Hebrew name 'Aire', meaning "Lion of God," that they settled on.

Kylie humorously recalled, "My daughter, still to this day, is like, 'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?' And I'm like, 'No.'"

Kylie's daughter Stormi, now six, has weighed in on the naming debate, often jokingly suggesting that she preferred the name Knight over Aire.

"She's like, 'That was so funny, Mom, I like Knight better,'" Kylie shared, adding "And I'm like, 'You know what, we are not doing this again,'" as per E! News.

The naming process was fraught with emotional highs and lows for Kylie, especially following the birth of Aire in February 2022.

Kylie admitted that she initially chose the name Wolf in a moment of postpartum stress.

Reflecting on this, she revealed, "We had to sign the birth certificate. Or else they'd register him without a name and a Social Security number, so I felt the pressure to choose the name. Right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, 'What did I just do?'"

In a previous episode of 'The Kardashians', Kylie disclosed that she experienced intense emotional turmoil over the name choice, exacerbated by postpartum depression.

"The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child," she advised, adding, "It was like, 'I'm too emotional, he's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him," she said as per E! News.

Despite these challenges, Kylie reflected on how motherhood has profoundly impacted her.

She told in an interview reported by E! News, "No matter what I'm going through or what the Internet writes about me that day, I come home and they just love me unconditionally. They're just obsessed with me and that's taught me to walk through life a little easier."

With Aire and Stormi by her side, Kylie feels she doesn't need external validation to find happiness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor