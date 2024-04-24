"I got goosebumps...": Ashish Vidyarthi opens up on shooting experience for 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Ashish Vidyarthi shared his shooting experience in the series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', also featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana and Prasanna.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises to unravel untold stories behind a major defensive operation, shedding light on the amalgamation of traditional and contemporary warfare tactics.

He said, "It was an honor to work on this Ranneeti. The interesting part of the character in this series was the detailing. It's about the detailing of events that go behind the scenes. I got goosebumps when I was shooting for this series, and I'm truly thankful to the whole team for making this series possible."

The series is based on real-life events and what happened behind the scenes of a major defensive operation.

"In 'Ranneeti', we have shown the actions taken, and we're really close to showing what actually happened in the field. There are lots of things the public didn't see from the Pulwama and Balakot incidents, so there's a lot of detail you'll see in this series. With our project, we have shown that there are certain people behind the scenes who played a vital role," added the ace actor.

Ashish is popularly known for his negative roles in several hit Bollywood films such as 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Bichhoo', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' 'Bhai,' 'Baazi,' and many more. He was also seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film 'Kuttey' and in the web series 'Trial by Fire'.

Scheduled for release on April 25 on JioCinema, 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

The series is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor