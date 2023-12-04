"I grew up being fascinated by works of Big B,Rajesh Khanna, SRK": Ayushmann

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. It was his childhood dream to be a big screen hero and with his hard work, he has found that place in his life.

"I remember being supremely excited about going to the cinemas every single time. I loved the world films transported me into. I idolised the heroes. We used to always watch movies on TV too and then rented movies as time progressed. Cinema was always an important part of our daily lives," he said.

Ayushmann also shared how stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan fascinated him to take up acting as a career.

" I grew up being fascinated by the works of towering heroes like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, to name a few! I also wanted to be a big screen hero. So, I'm living my dream now and I consider myself extremely fortunate to have created a niche for myself. The industry has been extremely welcoming and the audience has given me a lot of love. I respect that from the bottom of my heart," he added.

Ayushmann is also grateful to his parents who pushed him to pursue his dream of becoming a Hindi film hero.

"The love for the movies is what made me pursue theatre in college. It pulled me to Mumbai where I tried to make a name, struggled for years, cried in joy when my films worked. I wouldn't have survived the city or the industry if my love for the movies wasn't strong enough in my heart and mind. When I look back, I can't help but feel grateful that I grew up on cinema and how my parents pushed me to pursue my dream," he said.

Ayushmann is currently riding high on the success of 'Dream Girl 2'. He is yet to announce his upcoming projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor