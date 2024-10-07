‘I Had Been Looking for a Job for a Long Time’: Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Shilpa Shirodkar Talks About Not Getting Work

Shilpa Shirodkar, who is currently part of Salman Khan's hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 18, revealed some dark secrets of the entertainment industry. The grand premiere of BB18 took place on Sunday evening. Shilpa Shirodkar, a prominent personality of the 90s film, who has also worked with many mega stars from Bollywood, opened up about not getting work in the industry. She said that makers stopped returning her calls.

In an conversation with HT she said, "I had been looking for a job for a long time. No one in the industry wanted to hire me, and people stopped returning my calls. They claimed there were no suitable roles for me. As an artist, I need work, and I have no issue participating in shows like Bigg Boss."

Also Read: Abhijeet Sawant's Game Was More Strong than Suraj Chavan: Shiv Thakare Comments On BBM5 Winner

Shilpa expressed her admiration for the show, saying, "People view Bigg Boss 18 differently. I just want to work more. I didn't come here to be fake. There was a time when no one wanted to meet me. Honestly, I’m a big fan of Bigg Boss. My daughter and I used to watch it often, and she encouraged me to join. So when I received the offer, I accepted it."