"I had my time": Mark Hamill on his appearance in 'Star Wars' franchise future films

Washington DC [US], June 1 : The actor Mark Hamill is unlikely to return to the Star Wars universe in the future. He played the iconic role of Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars' films.

In a recent interview with ComicBook as quoted by Variety, Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the first three franchise-spawning 'Star Wars' films, discussed his future in the immortal sci-fi universe.

While he started his journey with 'A New Hope' in 1977 alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Hamill has no interest in continuing the saga.

"I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called 'Star Wars' 'the most expensive low-budget movie ever made,'" he said.

"We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I'm appreciative of that, but I think they should focus on the future and all the new characters," added Hamill as quoted by Variety.

He continued, joking that he "disappeared in ['The Last Jedi'], I left my robes behind. And there's no way I'm gonna appear as a naked force ghost."

Hamill's last major appearance as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" was as a force ghost in 2019's "Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker." He also made brief appearances as Luke with de-ageing and motion capture effects in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett", reported Variety.

"Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" went on to become one of the most iconic films in history after its 1977 release, inspiring an endless march of spinoff series and follow-up films.

As of today, there have been 12 total films, including the original trilogy, and countless TV shows set in the "Star Wars" universe.

The upcoming instalments include 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' starring Pedro Pascal as the masked drifter with baby Yoda, and 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' starring Ryan Gosling, reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor