"I had no face to refer to": Sharad Kelkar on giving voice to character of 'Ravan' in 'The Legend of Hanuman'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Actor Sharad Kelkar, who gave voice to the character of 'Ravan', shared his thoughts on how, in contrast to traditional dubbing, the animation for 'The Legend of Hanuman' Season 3 was created after the voice work.

Sharad also talked about how the collaboration with Sharad Devarajan and the Graphic India team, along with a superb script granted him creative liberty.

'The Legend of Hanuman,' which tells the ageless Ramayana stories while following the narrative of Hanuman, is scheduled to premiere its third season in January 2024.

Sharad Kelkar said, "The quality of animation in this series is beautiful, adding to the charm and the immersiveness of the story. Personally, whenever I voice for anyone or dub for another actor, I don't imagine how the actor would react but how I would play the scene instead."

He added, "When we did The Legend of Hanuman, I had no face to refer to. We first voiced it and then the animation was created around it. So, I had full liberty to enact a scene my way as Ravan because of which I was also able to add a human touch. A lot of the characterization came from the superb script penned by Sharad Devarajan and his team at Graphic India, who is also the producer of the show."

He concluded, "In fact, the attitude of the character was described to me very, very nicely by him (Sharad Devarajan of Graphic India) and his team and they gave me full creative liberty to enact Ravan the way I envisioned him. I enjoyed the process. It was awesome."

'The Legend of Hanuman' season 3, produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal, will be out on Disney+Hotstar on January 12.

