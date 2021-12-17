'I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this' Varun Dhawan put a lot of efforts to convince his wife Natasha for this video

It looks like Varun Dhawan is all over in love with his wife Natasha Dalal, the cuties of B-Town just dropped their cutest video on Instagram.

In which couple is seen following the Instagram reel trend, in video Varun is kissing his lady love Natasha with the background song "Teri bhabhi khadi hain" from one of his film Collie No 1, while Natasha is looking very shy in the video, while sharing the video Varun wrote 'Teri bhabhi khadi hai, I had to tell natasha IL shoot this with someone else for her to agree to do this. She may never do another reel with me haha but she knows how much I love this song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an entire year so she obliged'.



The couple had been in a long relationship for several years and then finally tied the knot on January this year, at Alibaug's The Mansion House. Varun is doing great work in the Bollywood, on the other hand, Natasha seems not interested in acting, she always avoids to have public appreances and gatherings.



Meanwhile on the work front Varun Dhawan in Hindi language comic horror film Bhediya which is directed by Amar Kaushik.