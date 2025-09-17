'I Have Never Given Validation From Another Human Being That Much Importance': Smriti Irani

In an honest and powerful moment during a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Smriti Irani shared a perspective that left a mark on both the host and the audience. When asked if she had ever faced a situation where she had to choose between being liked and being respected, Smriti didn’t pause. Her response was clear, grounded, and deeply empowering. Smriti replied, "I've never made that choice. I don't think I have ever given 'validation from another human being' that much importance. I know how futile that is. Be it politics or my personal life, I have never sought validation." Her words weren’t just an answer, but a strong message, especially in a world where external approval often outweighs inner truth.

As the conversation delved deeper into her personal journey, Soha asked Smriti who in her family she most resembled. "Nobody. I'm like nobody in my family," Smriti said. It was a moment of clarity that prompted a follow-up question from Soha, who asked her where does she derive that sense of self from? Was it something she was exposed to early on, or did it come from being alone as a child? Her reply shed light on the foundation of her resilience and independence. Smriti recalled losing her grandfather as a child and how that shaped her outlook on life.

She explained, "I think when you're alone as a kid and like I said, to lose my grandfather must have been one of those moments where I realized that if I'm so dependent on just his presence, just that pat on the back, and he's gone, then I have the rest of my life. So I'm attuned to thinking like this, that oh, okay, there's nobody. So do you wait for that somebody to come along? Because then your life is about that wait, right? Somebody very wise, an economist in fact, dare I say, has said this - 'in this modern world, you have to be your own CEO, CFO, and intern. I think I realized that when I was a kid." Her words reflect not just immense strength, but also a lifelong lesson in self-sufficiency. One that continues to resonate with anyone who’s ever had to search and struggle for their place in the world.