"I have noticed certain social media posts speculating...": Chahal breaks silence amid rumours of divorce with Dhanashree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally addressed the growing rumours about his personal life and alleged divorce from actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Chahal shared a message, expressing gratitude to his fans and addressing the situation.

The India spinner wrote, "I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!!"

Acknowledging the "curiosity" surrounding his "personal life", Chahal admitted that he has noticed several social media posts about him that "may or may not be true".

"I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," he wrote.

"As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy," Chahal added.

Check his post here:

On Wednesday, Dhanashree Verma also broke her silence on the matter, slamming "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims and tarnishing her "reputation."

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate," read a part of her Instagram post.

The rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met during the pandemic when Chahal approached her for lessons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor