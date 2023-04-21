"I have paid my money": Amitabh Bachchan demands his Twitter blue tick back from Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Twitter removed 'Blue Ticks' from the verified accounts of famous personalities today. Big names like Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among the 4 lakh users who on Friday lost their Twitter Blue ticks. Now, Big B has taken to his Twitter to demand his blue tick back as he has already paid for the same.

Amitabh Bachchan in a hilarious tweet asked Twitter and Elon Musk to put back the blue tick as he wrote in a typical desi style. His tweet read, "Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paise bhi bhar diye hain hum ... to o jo neel kamal (tick) hot rahe na, hmar naam ke aage, o wapas lagai de bhaiya, take log jaan jaye ki hum hi hain- Amitabh Bachchan .. hath to jod liye rahe hum! Ab ka, godwa jode padi ka??" The tweet means, "Hey Twitter! Are you listening? Now I have paid the money too... so put back that blue tick, so that people know that it is me - Amitabh Bachchan .. have already folded hands, do I have to join the feet as well??"

Those individuals who are now paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android, will have the privilege of verified blue check mark. Other big names who lost their blue ticks include Beyoncé, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former US President Donald Trump. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system many of them journalists, athletes and public figures,