"I have seen it for 1st time in my years of experience": Ektaa Kapoor lauds WAVES 2025 initiative for promoting creativity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Film producer Ektaa Kapoor lauded Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's initiative for promoting creativity with the help of the ongoing WAVES 2025.

While talking to ANI, Ektaa reflected on her experience in the media industry and said she had never witnessed such an initiative for creativity in India.

"I think this government initiative, this PM's initiative, I have seen it for the first time in my years of experience that so much attention is being given to develop, scale, and exploit creativity. So it is a very amazing initiative, and its ripple effect will be seen year after year," said Ektaa Kapoor.

Earlier, actor Karthi Sivakumar also shared his hope of tax benefits and easy theatre permission after the WAVES 2025.

While talking to ANI, Sivakumar lauded the government's initiative for the summit. He believes it will help the entertainment industry be recognised as an "industry", which will eventually help the artists and distributors.

"From what I've been hearing from the people, it's so good to bring everyone from India, all the creators, on one platform and showcase to the world. So I think it's an excellent initiative and I hope it continues every year," said Karthi Sivakumar.

"It should be a big boost for the industry because the film industry is not recognised as such, and we do not have the benefits. So once the government recognises this as an industry, we hope there will be more policies regarding taxes or permissions for theatres, and all that should become much easier," added Sivakumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated WAVES 2025 on Thursday. WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups.

The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

