"I Have the Script Ready, But...": Kangana Ranaut on Challenges Faced in Bringing Bilkis Bano's Story to the Screen

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut announced on Tuesday (January 9) her intention to create a film based on the Bilkis Bano case. The actress, using her official X account, revealed that the script for the film is already 'ready'. For those unfamiliar, on Monday, the Supreme Court nullified the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the communal riots in Gujarat in 2002.

On Monday, a social media user inquired if Kangana was interested in portraying the story of Bilkis Bano through a powerful movie. The user suggested showcasing Bilkis Bano's struggle, who 'fought against the corrupt system when the men responsible were released unlawfully and garlanded'. In response, Kangana mentioned that the film's script is ready, but she has not received support from studios and OTT giants for the film's release.

"I want to tell that story. I have the script ready, researched, and worked on it for three years, but @netflix, @amazonIN, and other studios wrote back to me stating they have clear guidelines against so-called politically motivated films. @JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP, and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?" Kangana questioned.

I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with… https://t.co/xQeVfc3SyI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2024

In response to Kangana's post, a user on X wrote, "Interesting tweet, OTT platform owned by one of the richest people in India, who incidentally is alleged to be close to @narendramodi, allegedly doesn't support KANGANA for being 'close' to @BJP4India." Responding to the user, the actress called out the content head of one of the streaming giants for asking the makers of her upcoming film 'Noti Bonodini' to 'change' the actress. She also stated in the same post that she was asked to 'never support BJP or fight elections'.

Interesting tweet , OTT platform owned by one of the richest people in India , who incidentally is alleged to be close to @narendramodi , allegedly doesn't support KANGANA for being 'close' to @BJP4Indiahttps://t.co/IqHoK2MA5q — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) January 9, 2024

"Yes, their film content head, Sohbha Sant, told my producers of 'Noti Binodini' to change the actress and said that she will green light the project in one day if they do so. My producer and director tried to convince them, they didn’t want to compromise on the casting of the film. They even sent me to the Jio office to beg and plead with them. Instead, I decided to meet the CEO, Jyoti Deshpandey, and directly asked what their reservation was. She insisted there was no such thing, but later, they dropped the project and never took my calls," Kangana wrote. She added, "Last week, I got the update that Shobha Sant told my producers on the record that if Kangana gives in writing that she will never support BJP or fight elections, they will go ahead with the project. Needless to say, I was numb for days."

Yes there film content head called Sohbha Sant told my producers of Noti Binodini to change the actress and said that she will green light the project in one day if they do so. My producer and director tried to convince them they didn’t want to compromise on the casting of the… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2024

Kangana Ranaut, known for expressing her perspectives on movies, society, and women on social media, recently commented on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Responding to a user on X who praised her film Tejas, released on OTT, Kangana addressed the query about its box office performance. The user wondered why Tejas didn't perform well.

In response, Kangana attributed the film's lackluster reception to audiences choosing "women-beating films." Expressing her disappointment, she tweeted, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming. I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging films where women are treated as objects and asked to lick shoes. This is deeply discouraging for someone dedicated to making films empowering women. I might shift my career in the coming years, wanting to give the best years of my life to something worthwhile."

Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for… https://t.co/VExJHxRE3P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

The 36-year-old actress recently appeared in Tejas, a film that didn't fare well at the box office. Her upcoming project is Emergency, where she portrays the late politician Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister. Initially slated for release in November 2023, the film's release has been postponed to 2024.