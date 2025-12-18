"I have to believe that their story will not end": Meg Ryan on tragic deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner

Los Angeles [US], December 18 : Actress Meg Ryan has broken her silence on the tragic deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, saying she hopes their story leads to greater awareness and understanding despite the "impossible tragedy," reported People.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan paid an emotional tribute to the late filmmaker, with whom she worked in the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. Sharing a throwback photograph, the actress wrote, "Oh how we will miss this man...," the actress, 64, wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of herself dancing with the When Harry Met Sally director.

Ryan also acknowledged the couple's larger values, writing, "Thank you, Rob and Michele, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter," Ryan continued. "Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country."

Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, whom he met during the making of 1989's When Harry Met Sally, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14, and their 32-year-old son Nick was arrested and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Reflecting on the loss, Ryan expressed hope that something meaningful could emerge from the tragedy. "I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised...," added Ryan in her post. "I don't know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace."

Ryan's tribute comes as several members of the film industry mourn the loss of the celebrated director, who was known for films such as When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

Actor Billy Crystal, who starred alongside Ryan in When Harry Met Sally, also paid tribute in a joint statement issued with several close friends of the couple. The statement described Rob Reiner as "a master storyteller" with unmatched range as a director," reported People.

"... Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller. There is no other director who has his range," read the statement, from Billy and Janice Crystal, Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry and Diana Levinson, and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith, according to People.

"He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films," they added. "His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant. For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better."

They added, "Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner. Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens."

In the statement, the friends said the late couple "were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever," reported People.

As tributes continue to pour in, Ryan's message echoed a shared sentiment in Hollywood that while the loss is devastating, the legacy of Rob and Michele Reiner will endure through their work, values and the lives they touched.

