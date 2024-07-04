"I injured my shoulders doing action scenes...": Gurmeet Choudhary shares experience of shooting 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is busy promoting his upcoming web series 'Commander Karan Saxena', shared his experience on how he completed action scenes after hurting his shoulders.

During the conversation with ANI, Gurmeet said, "Very few people know and now I can tell in my interviews that when I started shooting action scenes for the series, I injured my shoulders and I didn't tell anyone because I thought maybe the action director will cut all action scenes from the series which I don't want to. So, I took painkillers and went to the doctor without telling anyone."

He added, "I have done all action scenes in my shoulders pain but didn't take any support because I have a spirit and feeling of a commander to do action scenes."

On asking about whether he wanted to become a soldier or not, Gurmeet shared, "My father wants me to become a soldier and so I but from my childhood, I wanted to become an actor."

"But, my father was very happy when I got this role. He trained me for the role," he concluded.

Iqbal Khan, who is known for being part of several TV shows and also appearing on the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6', will be seen playing the role of ISI Chief Nasir in the series. He shared that he is very excited to see the series in one go.

He said, "We are looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction and I am sure it will be very cool because after a long time, this type of show is coming on OTT."

"The screenplay is amazing and people will love it," he added.

Iqbal also shared about his role, "My character name is Nasir. He is also a patriot but not like Karan Saxena. He used to love his country but was like an evil."

Iqbal said, "Everyone can watch this series because it has masala, action and power-packed dialogues, " Iqbal concluded.

Earlier, the makers of 'Commander Karan Saxena' unveiled an action-packed trailer for the series.

The intriguing trailer of the series is full of action sequences. It begins with terror attacks on the country and how Commander Karan Saxena put his life at stake to save the nation.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, Commander Karan Saxena is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. It also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule.

'Commander Karan Saxena' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor