I Just Want To Take On Versatile Roles, says Pooja Hegde on Being Called 'Queen of Crossovers'

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film 'Deva'. Throughout the years, the actress has worked across genres and languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, leaving the audiences hailing her as the 'Queen Of Crossovers'. Recently, the actress graced the trailer launch event of 'Deva', and opened up about her successful transitions between different film industries.

Pooja shared, "I just want to take versatile roles, like the other film of mine, where I'm playing a very different character as compared to this. I am working in many languages. It is a reflection of the films that I've done. I've always believed that to go wherever the content is good, I've gone by my gut feeling. I have worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and I have been loved, appreciated, and accepted, which is a privilege. It's an honour. It's truly humbling and it makes me work harder. I have been a Mumbai girl who started my career in Tamilnadu, got love and appreciation in Telugu but I'm from Karnataka, so maybe that helps too!"

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady in 'Deva', will be seen essaying the role of a journalist. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the actress gears up to amplify the film's appeal with her magnetic on-screen presence and leave the netizens captivated with her dynamic role. The recently released trailer as well as the film's first track have grabbed significant attention from the masses, setting the stage for the film's big release. On this note, 'Deva' is scheduled to land in theatres on January 31.