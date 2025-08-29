"I just wouldn't say": Sabrina Carpenter addresses rumours surrounding her lyrics

Washington DC [US], August 29 : Eight months after the end of the relationship between singer Sabrina Carpenter and songwriter Barry Keoghan, the Grammy winner addressed why she never confirmed if her music was about him, E! News reported.

That's why fans will never know if she's singing about her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan, despite the constant speculation that her music and videos have nods to their year-long romance.

"I just wouldn't say," Sabrina said while talking about the rumour around her lyrics, adding, "It's more fun to picture the person in their head than the person I picture in my head I think."

Since Sabrina and Barry ended their relationship in December, they had largely stayed away from addressing the split.

Barry felt the need to hit back at the fans, and Sabrina shared why she feels she isn't to blame for the speculation.

"I feel pretty transparent going into any of my relationships that I write songs," the "Manchild" singer said. "Most of the time, they have been pretty flattered when they get a song about them, good or bad. I think they're just excited to get a shoutout," E! News reported.

However, the Grammy winner previously shared why she remains so private when it comes to the details of her personal life. "People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them," she said in June. "Surely, all of these people that are commenting, if they had the same microscope on their personal lives, I don't think they'd be as eloquently spoken as me."

She added, "I know it's a tale as old as time. It's just unfortunate that it's still a tale," E! News reported.

