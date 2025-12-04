“I Like That Good Fear”: Aditi Rao Hydari on Working With Demanding Directors

Aditi Rao Hydari has always been a director’s actor, and her filmography not only reflects her unconventional choices, but also throws light on her drive to explore and experiment with roles that push her beyond her limitations. Recently, the actress opened up about working with creators and directors who bring out the best in her. She opened up about the filmmaking adventure that pushes her to give her best. “More than the roles, it’s the makers and the directors (that excite me). I’ve always said that I’m a director’s baby, and I enjoy the process of going on an adventure with a director who really pushes me and demands the best of me,” she shared.

And added, “If that is not happening, then I feel like withdrawal symptoms (laughs). So, I want to be pushed. I want to be put into a place - like a child going into a dark room where they don’t know what’s going to happen. I like that feeling; I like the butterflies; it’s more like elephants stomping in my stomach. I like that fear, but it’s good fear. It’s a fear that’s coming out of the adventure of the unknown, and that’s what I keep seeking. It’s the content that is king, and that matters;has what you are doing in that story matters. But I feel that it stems from the creative people, including the director, producer and the whole team. Usually, the director is the captain of that creative ship.”

And her vision to go beyond the conventional zone adds to the buzz of her upcoming project, Imtiaz Ali’s O Saathi Re. While the details of her role are kept under wraps, the project brings her together with Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Directed by Arif Ali, O Saathi Re is coming soon on Netflix.