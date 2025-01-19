"I love her so much": Katy Perry opens up about her heartwarming experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Washington [US], January 19 : Pop sensation Katy Perry recently reflected on her experience attending Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour during its Sydney stop in February 2024, Billboard reported.

According to the Billboard report, in a recent interview, Katy Perry expressed her joy at reuniting with Swift and being part of the tour's global phenomenon.

"I actually went and did a show in Australia very quickly, and I had one day off before the show. I was like, 'Hey girl, I'm gonna come to the show,'" Perry revealed.

The 'Firework' singer fondly recounted their emotional reunion, and said, "And [Swift] was so excited, and I was so excited."

Perry, who attended the concert at Sydney's Accor Stadium, was struck by the warmth and enthusiasm of Swift's fans.

As per Billboard, she described the audience as "an adorable, sweet community" and even participated in the tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets.

"I was so excited. People gave me bracelets, and I think Rita Ora gave me a bracelet. I loved it. It's just like a big community," Perry shared.

The pop star also expressed her admiration for Swift, saying, "I love her so much," while showing a backstage photo of the two stars embracing.

Following the concert, Perry posted several moments from the evening on Instagram, including a cheerful selfie with Swift.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour grossed an astonishing USD 2 billion during its extensive run, which concluded in December 2024, as per Billboard.

Swift also dominated the Billboard Music Awards that year, winning 10 trophies, including the Top Artist honour.

Perry's comments come after the two stars reconciled after a long-running public feud. Their bond was further solidified in 2018, culminating in Perry's cameo in Swift's 2019 music video for 'You Need to Calm Down,' where they appeared together in playful hamburger and French fry costumes.

In her interview, Perry expressed gratitude for their journey of reconciliation. "What I'm so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls," Perry said in a 2020 interview, adding, "I always wanted the best for her, and now we can talk about the best we want for each other."

