"I love that our effortless friendship...": Farah Khan pens adorable birthday wish for Gauri Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : As superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan turned a year older today, she received a warm and lovely birthday wish from filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a carousel of pictures with her and wrote a sweet birthday wish. In the first picture, they both can be seen posing for the camera with bright smiles. The second picture seemed to be taken at a party and in the third one Farah captures Gauri looking up at the sky.

Along with the pictures, she wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for her, "Happy birthday @gaurikhan. I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness..needless to say .. I[?]U"

The wife of Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating her special day today, October 8. She is a film producer and interior designer. Gauri has produced films including 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'RaOne', and 'Chennai Express' under the production company Red Chillies Entertainment which she co-founded with SRK.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at Gauri's family moments.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18. Gauri was just 14 at the time. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. After Gauri spoke to him for 'more than three seconds', he felt 'encouraged' and wanted to date Gauri.

After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Six years after their wedding, Gauri and Shah Rukh welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013, via surrogacy.

Recently, she designed Falguni Shane Peacock's new store. Gauri, who has worked on multiple high-end projects over the years, shared her thoughts on how her design sense has evolved over the years.

While speaking to ANI, she said, "My design sense evolves every day with each project, bringing new inspiration and a fresh perspective."

Apart from interior design commitments, Gauri also made a special appearance in the Netflix original series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

