"I miss him every day..": Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan at IIFA 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is following in the footsteps of his father with a career in acting.

The young artiste, on Saturday, attended IIFA 2023 Awards with his mother Sutapa Sikdar in Abu Dhabi.

Media caught up with the 'Qala' star for a brief conversation, wherein Babil shared his fondest memories with his "baba."

"I miss him (Irrfan Khan) every day of my life. When I was growing up I did not have a lot of friends and he was my singular friend. Laughing with him is my most memorable memory with baba," Babil said.

Asked if he would like to recreate any performance of Irrfan Khan, Babil clearly said "NO."

"No...why would you try to recreate baba's performance ...I think he did it really well," Babil added.

Irrfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. He made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'.

The actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Unfortunately, Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor.

