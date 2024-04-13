"I miss your physical presence, your phone calls": Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : On the occasion of the 68th birth anniversary of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering the former.

"Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious! An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad one I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend," he wrote.

Kher also dropped a video which features his memorable moments spent with Satish Kaushik.

Recently, during the promotions of his film 'Kaagaz 2, Kher made Satish Kaushik part of the event by keeping a chair for him in his memory.

Talking to ANI, The Kashmir Files actor said, "It was his (Satish Kaushik) passion project. He was working for 2 years on this project. This is based on true incidents. He was so passionate about the subject..."

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack.

He remained a fixture in Hindi cinema for four decades, after making his debut in 1983 with several films, including Anil Kapoor-starrer Woh 7 Din, and Shekhar Kapur's Masoom. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others. However, it was his part as the endearing Calendar in the 1987 classic 'Mr. India' established Satish Kaushik as a household celebrity. He penned the screenplay for the cult classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and directed popular films like 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' , 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain' and 'Tere Naam'. He will posthumously be seen in Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut.

