'I never really considered becoming a singer,' says comedian-singer Munawar

Mumbai, May 24 Comedian and singer Munawar has discussed his journey as a singer and said that he never considered being one.

Munawar has made his music debut with the album 'Madari'. All songs in the album have been written by Munawar.

Sharing his experience of stepping into the world of music, Munawar revealed: "While working on a composition, I used to hum the tune, and one of my composer friends encouraged me to try my hand at singing."

"I was hesitant at first, but after some persuasion, I decided to give it a shot. That's how my journey as a singer began."

He added: "To be honest, I never really considered becoming a singer. Even now, I feel like I need to take good care of my throat for singing, and sometimes it is difficult to maintain a consistent schedule. When I came up with the idea of creating 'Madari,' I was faced with a question: what language should I choose?"

"Since I can write in various genres like comedy, shayari, aggressive hip-hop, and romantic songs, I thought, why not include everything in Madari."

