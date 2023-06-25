"I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do," says Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his witty and interesting answers. The actor has completed 31 years in the industry and has given many hits. However, when asked about his choices, he replied wittingly that he goes by the director's choice.

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, one of the social media users asked him, "After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it's commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh"

He replied, "I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do....not only what I see myself as."

Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year.

The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.

